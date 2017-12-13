"No, not at all. Because when I first learned that I'd been cast in The Force Awakens, it was only supposed to be for a couple of days. I'd wanted to be in the film so badly, and I said, 'I'm happy to play anything.' And I just thought the character was so fascinating, and felt so new — the ideas we all had seemed to really work, and I was lucky enough that everyone on the creative team decided that they wanted more Phasma, and they made more Phasma. It was amazing that I was afforded the opportunity to do it, because I was actually filming Game of Thrones at the time, and they were very accommodating. It was absolutely incredible when I was asked if I could please be in another film."