How To Do Winter, According To J.Crew

Its inventive outfit ideas are one of the primary reasons we all fell in love with J.Crew in the first place — and even today, a quick click through a few pages of its 'New Arrivals' section leaves us with a wealth of new ways to get dressed. Especially in peak layering season, it's time to take notes on how the retailer is styling its winter goods. All we can say is: Forget the idea of ever leaving the house in just a sweater and a jacket. Because if you really want to slay winter, there's a lot more to it. Ahead, J.Crew is teaching us exactly how to do it in style.