Originally, the Fringe Tiara (which doubles as a necklace !) was made for Queen Mary (Queen Elizabeth II's grandmother) in 1919. Nearly 30 years later, Elizabeth II was set to wear the diamond-encrusted crown to marry Prince Philip. But as she was getting her hair done that morning wedding, it broke. “The Fringe Tiara was given to Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day, and the hairdresser broke it,” the royals’ jeweler, House of Garrard, (the oldest jeweler in the world) tells Marie Claire . “On that day, they had it police escorted to the House of Garrad workshops. We fixed the tiara that morning and had it sent back to Queen Elizabeth, and then she got married in it. You don’t expect the royals to have these sorts of mix ups but they do!” Three words: Can. You. Imagine?