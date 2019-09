Ashley Graham Looks Amazing In This Unretouched Fashion Shoot

For the magazine's #TheCelebrationIssue, photographer Nathaniel Goldeberg shot Graham in a series of lingerie looks, including a leopard print bodysuit by Dolce & Gabbana. Of the spread, the magazine writes : "Ashley pushes #bodypositivism to another level. It’s not just about acceptance: it’s about loving who you are and being loved, feeling so comfortable with yourself that you skillfully conduct the sophisticated game of attraction, going beyond convention, sizes, categories, and measurements imposed by modern society. The rules of this game are self-esteem, confidence and imagination. It’s not just acceptance, but a form of love for yourself, which is most important."