Lady Bird is all about powerful female relationships, and star Saoirse Ronan has me dreaming of a sequel after her amazing interview with comedian Kristen Wiig. The two women appeared in Variety's Actors On Actors series to discuss being a woman in the industry, and Ronan used the opportunity to gush about her favorite movie, Bridesmaids, and the way that Wiig's comedy changed her career.
"You have helped that so much," Ronan said on the evolving roles out there for women. According to the 23-year-old, it's women making waves in the comedy world who have shaped how the industry approaches female roles.
Advertisement
"I think over the last years you, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler — I always say having grown up doing drama, it's the women in comedy that I feel have done such great work especially like you in the last few years," she continued. "Honestly I think that's sort of crossed over into dramatic film, and I think because you guys have done so well, Lena Dunham, people like that, you're making your own stuff, you've got your own shows or movies, and the success is down to you guys."
Ronan herself, even as a primarily dramatic actress, has seen roles change following the rise of women like Wiig, Fey, and Poehler.
"I think that's made people notice and made people kind of go, 'Maybe I can do that too. Maybe we can do that in the movie too,'" she explained. "I've definitely seen since I started that there's been a shift in the type of roles that you get offered as a dramatic actor and I do think it's because of women in comedy."
After her latest gig hosting Saturday Night Live, it's clear Ronan has a future as a woman in comedy as well. Perhaps she and Wiig could cook something up together — as long as Beanie Feldstein could come along, too.
Watch their interview below!
Advertisement