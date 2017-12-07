"I think over the last years you, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler — I always say having grown up doing drama, it's the women in comedy that I feel have done such great work especially like you in the last few years," she continued. "Honestly I think that's sort of crossed over into dramatic film, and I think because you guys have done so well, Lena Dunham, people like that, you're making your own stuff, you've got your own shows or movies, and the success is down to you guys."