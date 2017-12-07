Serena Williams Got Emotional About Breastfeeding, & Twitter Joined In

Serena Williams is settling in nicely to life as a new mom.
On Wednesday, Williams shared a sweet photo of herself with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, opening up about how emotional the process of breastfeeding has been for her, and asking fellow moms for advice on when and how they stopped breastfeeding.
"Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed?" she asked. "Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop?"
And when Serena asks, Twitter delivers.
"One year full on, then over the next year gradually got down to just before bed. Did that til she was almost three! " one person responded. "She is 17 now. Confident amazing and still my best friend."
Some people also pointed out that you can breastfeed for as long as you choose, and for as long as it feels right for you and your baby.
"I breastfed all three of my kids for 2+ years. I never planned on it, it just felt right for me and my babies," one person commented. "Best wishes no matter how long you choose to nurse for. You are a wonderful mom."
"I only managed 8 days and felt awful when I had to stop," another said. "You keep going for as long as you and your beautiful child need."
For what it's worth, it's not weird at all to feel emotional about breastfeeding — it's a special bonding experience for both mom and baby. As for how long you should breastfeed, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for six months, followed by continued breastfeeding interspersed with other complementary foods. However, not everyone has to breastfeed — some choose not to for personal or health reasons, and that's totally fine.
Whatever Williams chooses to do, we're sure she'll still be an amazing mom. Plus, it's just nice to see the Twitter-verse come through for her once again.
