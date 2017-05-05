Story from Body

This Is The Painful Breastfeeding Condition You Should Know About

Suzannah Weiss
The capability of people with breasts to feed their children is amazing, and many parents have rightfully been celebrating it. But it's equally important to know its potential risks. As Instagrammer MamaClog has discovered, it's not always a positive experience. Now, she's speaking out about a breastfeeding condition called mastitis, Pop Sugar reports.
Mastitis is usually caused by bacteria that infects the breast via the nipple. Those with it experience breast inflammation when they nurse. However, they can treat it with medication and continue nursing if they want to.
MamaClog didn't know any of this when she first developed the infection. "I have never felt such pain," she recalled. "I dreaded every feed, but persisted with tears in my eyes until I was healed. (Nobody taught me that breastfeeding could be painful, nobody taught me what a good latch looked like.)" She would shake and sweat while nursing, and she started feeling feverish and vomiting. She's now recovered and continues to breastfeed, but not without a struggle. When she went to the hospital, the nurses didn't even have the pump she needed to drain her breasts.
After reflecting on this experience, MamaClog came to an important realization: She was in the dark about her condition for so long because we learn very little about breasts outside their depiction as sexual objects. One mom she met at the hospital, she recalled, gave up on nursing because she had no idea it was normal for the milk not to come out right away. So now, she's calling for more widespread education about the challenges of breastfeeding.
"Women are not expected to give birth alone, but somehow today they are expected to breastfeed alone, and not share their experience with others, and this is why so many breastfeeding relationships end before they've even really started," she wrote. "Breastfeeding is HARD. It needs to be taught and it needs to be learned. Just like walking, talking, reading and writing — it may be natural, but it does not always come naturally."

This is mastitis. After hitting the 1 year breastfeeding mark last Sunday I felt compelled to share my story. Breastfeeding did NOT come easy for me. My milk came in after 5 days. I wasn't aware that it could take that long, I didn't even necessarily know what "milk coming in" meant. (Nobody ever taught me.) I was the only mother breastfeeding on my ward. One women did try to breastfeed, but switched to formula after 12 hours because she "had no milk" (nobody taught her either.) While the other babies slept with full bellies, my son screamed and cried attached to my breast through the night. (What was cluster feeding? Nobody told me) When I got home, problems started to arise-my nipple literally cracked in half. I have never felt such pain, I dreaded every feed, but persisted with tears in my eyes until I was healed. (Nobody taught me that breastfeeding could be painful, nobody taught me what a good latch looked like) When feeding my son out in public I would either go to the bathroom or pump at home and feed him with a bottle. Because I felt embarrassed and as though I would make others uncomfortable. This resulted in clogged ducts and engorgement. (I feed freely in public now, and have done for a long time. Fuck this backwards society!) Then came mastitis. I remember waking up at 3am shivering, putting on my dressing gown and extra blankets and trying to feed my son. The pain. It was excruciating. I was shaking and sweating but freezing to my bones. At 5 am I woke up my boyfriend and told him I thought I needed to go to the hospital. We got my stepdad, a doctor, he took my temperature and said it was slightly high, but to take a paracetamol and try and sleep. 7am comes, I've had no sleep, and now I'm vomiting, he takes my temp again. 40 c. I had developed sepsis overnight. This was because I was not able to recognise the more subtle signs of mastitis (as I had seen no redness that day) I was rushed to resus, given morphine, anti sickness and the strongest antibiotics they could give, and separated from my baby for two nights. I was Heartbroken. Continued in comments...

