Serena Williams' Message To Female Athletes Will Make You Cry

Serena Williams has rightfully been called the "greatest athlete ever" as opposed to, you know, only the greatest female athlete, as her detractors would say.
But there's no denying how much she means to women, and in a new ad for Gatorade, Williams sends some love right back to her fellow female athletes — through a message for her daughter. On Monday, Williams shared the ad to her Twitter, writing, "There are so many reasons to quit, but even more to keep playing. Even if you don’t go pro, sports can teach you so much. So keep playing."
"Baby girl, I won't mind if you play tennis badly," Williams narrates in the ad over footage of herself holding her daughter. "I won't mind if you never choose to pick up a racket. But I beg you, in this game of life, please keep playing, no matter what. Just like it taught me, sports will teach you to be strong."
The ad also shows footage of young female athletes, as Williams continues to tell her daughter just how much playing sports can teach you.
There are so many reasons to quit, but even more to keep playing. Even if you don’t go pro, sports can teach you so much. So keep playing. #sistersinsweat #gatoradepartner @gatorade pic.twitter.com/ejVzVjDvpR— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 20, 2017
"Sports teaches you the strength of your allies, whether your bond is by blood, or by ball," she says in the ad. "Whether she shares the color of your skin, or the the color of your jersey. You'll find your sisters in sweat. Sometimes you'll score goals, sometimes you won't. But the goals you score, you'll reach together."
But these rules don't just apply in sports.
"You'll find the courage to stand tall, work harder, and speak louder, on whatever playing field you choose in life," she says. "So keep playing, my girl. Keep playing."
Williams may be addressing her daughter in this ad, but her message will resonate for all young women — whether or not you're an athlete.
