Watch Sadie Sink Whisper In Miu Miu’s Holiday Campaign

Fashion sure seems to loves the cast of Stranger Things. While Louis Vuitton sought inspiration in the show, and Raf Simons quickly cast Millie Bobby Brown in his first Calvin Klein ad campaign, Miu Miu is now getting in on the buzzy Netflix series, too. Sadie Sink, who joined the series in season two after playing the role of Annie on Broadway, now appears in the Italian brand’s holiday campaign. She joins Chloë Sevigny, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, and Julia Garner to show off her ASMR skills for Miu Miu’s "Whispers" campaign.
The video features the actress unzipping a fanny pack, lighting a candle, while whispering, and wearing dangling sparkly earrings, a departure from her role on Stranger Things where her character was an avowed tomboy who was often seen skateboarding and playing at the arcade with the boys. This is Sink's first fashion campaign, but it surely won't be the last for the red-headed actress. (One look at her Instagram and it's very obvious that fashion will have a very long love affair with her). The Miu Miu campaign revolves around the “unique mix of familiarity and surprises,” and the “prospect of exciting developments.” The same can be said for Sink, don’t you think?
Watch her whisper in the campaign below.
Advertisement