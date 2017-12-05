Few names in fashion carry legacies that can be summed up in one word. Legendary, iconic, everything, major — you know them all. But, for the latter buzzword, only one industry figure — nay, Mother — comes to mind: Pat McGrath. After years of painting some of the most famous faces on photoshoots and backstage at all of the top fashion shows, McGrath set out to bring a lifelong dream of her own to fruition. Last year, the makeup artist launched her own line of beauty products, Pat McGrath Labs, leaving her highly pigmented mark on the beauty world. And now, she's set to dominate another market: the world of merch.
Dubbed the Pat McGrath Apparel 001 collection, the gear features Egyptian motifs that can be found embossed on most of her products. Think: all-seeing eyes, hieroglyphics, wings — all replete with her sultry product names and the Pat McGrath Labs stamp, in quintessential merch style. From hoodies to long-sleeve tees and a sturdy bomber, McGrath's apparel line was inspired by her U.K. upbringing that saw her strutting the streets of Kensington Market to the coolest clubs with fashion's most inspirational visionaries. A project that's been baking since the launch of her first product, consider Apparel 001 a way to complete the McGrath look, from your eyes and lips to a uniform that says you're with the band.
“From the moment I first launched Gold 001 in fall 2015, I’ve dreamt of creating clothing that captures the codes of Labs’ divinely disruptive cosmetic collections," McGrath explains via press release. “I wanted one last surprise in 2017 for my fellow beauty (and fashion) junkies. An alluringly addictive assortment of major merch: the baddest bomber, the hautest hoodie, and some of the sickest tees ever.” Never one to disappoint — or shy away from hyperboles — McGrath has outdone herself. It's why the British Fashion Council recently granted her the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, after all. And it's why her products sell out within minutes of their releases.
In addition to the line itself, McGrath is relaunching several of her Lab products that can be paired with most of the looks. Lust 004, Metalmorphosis 005, Dark Star 006 — the gang's all here. And it's affordable, too, with prices ranging from $60 to a treat-yourself level of $400, all available at McGrath's website and New York's epic Dover Street Market from Thursday, December 7th to December 13th (side note: mark your calendar for Thursday, from 6pm to 8pm, by the way, for an open house at DSMNY, a.k.a your chance to meet the queen herself and shop the collection). We know this is a lot of majorness for one sitting, so feel free to digest McGrath's latest coup d'état across the slideshow of looks ahead — but, as Mother would say,
proceed wear with caution.