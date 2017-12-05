Dubbed the Pat McGrath Apparel 001 collection, the gear features Egyptian motifs that can be found embossed on most of her products. Think: all-seeing eyes, hieroglyphics, wings — all replete with her sultry product names and the Pat McGrath Labs stamp, in quintessential merch style. From hoodies to long-sleeve tees and a sturdy bomber, McGrath's apparel line was inspired by her U.K. upbringing that saw her strutting the streets of Kensington Market to the coolest clubs with fashion's most inspirational visionaries. A project that's been baking since the launch of her first product, consider Apparel 001 a way to complete the McGrath look, from your eyes and lips to a uniform that says you're with the band.