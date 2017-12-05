Being told you remind someone of Beyoncé is a compliment not many receive. But being chased by Beyhive fans screaming the lyrics to "Single Ladies" is a problem we all wouldn't hate to have — and it's one that's a regular occurrence for Detroit native Brittany Williams. That's right: The internet has finally hunted down the look-a-like to end all look-a-likes, and we'll bet you won't be able to tell the difference.
The resemblance between Yoncé and Williams is one she's dealt with for years. In fact, she told the Daily Mail that the first time she was ever approached was back in the heyday of Destiny's Child. According to the publication, Williams is constantly stopped for photo ops by fans, but she doesn't try to look like the Grammy award winner on purpose. Still, that doesn't change the fact that their physical attributes are uncanny — from the way the two women part their hair, right down to the arch of their brows.
Advertisement
When it comes to fans, there's none more loyal than Beyoncé's. So, when someone thinks they have an opportunity to snag a photo of Bey herself, you're damn sure they're going to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
"A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing 'Single Ladies,' beating my friend's car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them," she told to the Daily Mail. "Most people are generally friendly though and just want a picture, they often say I look like a younger version of Beyoncé."
Sure, there are a lot of doppelgängers out there — like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga, just to name a few — but, like most things, it's pretty hard to top Queen Bey.
Related Video:
Advertisement