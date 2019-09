In our opinion, a blouse and pair of jeans can pass for just about any event — as long as you've got an incredible pair of earrings to seal the deal. And just in time for party season, there are tons of outfit-makers currently on the market that'll take you from the holidays all the way to New Year's Eve. So whether you're looking for a pair of vintage-style clip-ons to be the focal point of your look or just want to add a little sparkle to that brocade power-suit you've been dying to wear, click on for the most festive earrings we could fine. Because there ain't no party like an ear-lobe party