Dressing up doesn't mean quite what it used to. Sure, holiday invites will still come rolling in with designated dress codes, but if you ask us, how you interpret those is more free-form than ever.
In our opinion, a blouse and pair of jeans can pass for just about any event — as long as you've got an incredible pair of earrings to seal the deal. And just in time for party season, there are tons of outfit-makers currently on the market that'll take you from the holidays all the way to New Year's Eve. So whether you're looking for a pair of vintage-style clip-ons to be the focal point of your look or just want to add a little sparkle to that brocade power-suit you've been dying to wear, click on for the most festive earrings we could fine. Because there ain't no party like an ear-lobe party.