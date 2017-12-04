Vanessa Grimaldi Says She’s Friends With Nick & Wants To Meet Someone 'Traditionally'

On the season 21 finale of ABC’s The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi said yes to Nick Viall when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Then, in late august, about five months after Viall's proposal to Grimaldi aired, the couple announced their breakup. Despite the drama that sometimes comes with having to live out your entire courtship in the public eye, from the first meeting outside The Bachelor mansion to the official statement about your split, Grimaldi recently said her and Viall have been able to maintain a friendship.
At the Los Angeles Jingle Ball last week, Vanessa Grimaldi talked to HollywoodLife.com about her life post-Bachelor breakup, and things actually seem to be fine between her and her ex-fiancé. She explained, "We are on good terms and supportive of each other." Though that's a fairly generic statement about where she stands with Viall — it's nothing compared with Selena Gomez's recent effusive proclamation that she and The Weeknd ended things as "best friends" — they're doing way better than some reality star exes. In September, Grimaldi told People, she and Viall "weren't the best fit" so friendly support of one another might be the best case scenario for them.
Grimaldi also explained to HollywoodLife.com that she thinks its important to "take time for yourself" after ending a serious relationship. However, spending time alone doesn't mean she's giving up on love. The freeSTYLE host says she's going to try a different tactic for locking down her next partner. No, she's not using dating apps. Instead, Grimaldi said, "I want to meet someone traditionally. And it will happen once I figure everything out." So, we suppose that means she's not going to agree to star on the next season of The Bachelorette.
