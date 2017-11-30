Ever since Selena Gomez and The Weeknd ended their romantic relationship several weeks ago, Gomez has maintained, through words and actions, that she and her ex remain friends. Her insistence about their friendship has caused some skepticism simply because breakups aren't often quite that seamless, especially when another ex comes back into the picture soon after, like Justin Bieber did in this scenario. Still, in a recent interview with Billboard, Gomez seemed to play it completely cool when talking about both the Weeknd and Bieber, which may have finally convinced us things are totally chill in this nonexistent love triangle.
During the Billboard interview, the pop star was asked about her new-ish single status, specifically, "What has been the best part of being single," and she responded by talking about her ex-boyfriend and the recent breakup. "Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life." According to Gomez, she and her ex are more than just friendly. She actually called him her best friend. She said, "We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me." It's pretty remarkable to us too since breakups usually suck. However, the fact that she then casually transitioned to chatting about Bieber makes us think that maybe things between her and The Weeknd really are just peachy.
After answering the question about being single, Gomez was ironically asked about the one person who makes her supposed single status a bit murky, Bieber. Billboard asked, "What brought Justin back into your life?" In response, the "Wolves" singer talked about maturing and maintaining relationships with people who have played important roles in your life. She explained, "I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."
Gomez also hinted that her history with J-Biebs may not have been as dramatic as some believed, saying, "I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life." Maybe this comment is Gomez's way of telling us to stop reading into her and her exes' every move because there really isn't any huge drama going on. Perhaps, she and her former partners are way more laid-back than we are and can take the ebbs and flows of romantic relationships as they come.
