During the Billboard interview, the pop star was asked about her new-ish single status, specifically, "What has been the best part of being single," and she responded by talking about her ex-boyfriend and the recent breakup. "Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life." According to Gomez, she and her ex are more than just friendly. She actually called him her best friend. She said, "We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me." It's pretty remarkable to us too since breakups usually suck. However, the fact that she then casually transitioned to chatting about Bieber makes us think that maybe things between her and The Weeknd really are just peachy.