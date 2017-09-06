Vanessa Grimaldi is no longer engaged to The Bachelor star Nick Viall, but it doesn't sound like there are any hard feelings between the two of them.
Grimaldi spoke out about her and Viall's breakup in a new interview with People, and it sounds like the couple really did try to work things out before they parted ways.
"My relationship with Nick and experience on The Bachelor has given me so many amazing and memorable moments in my life, and I am forever grateful," Grimaldi, 29, told the magazine. "Nick and I were always transparent about the challenges in a relationship. We certainly had ours. I fell for him hard, and when you fall in love that hard, your heart breaks even harder."
Advertisement
The Bachelor winner also told People that the couple's hometown geographical differences weren't the cause of their split.
"In the end, as much as we loved each other and tried to make it work, we just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when ultimately we just weren't the best fit for each other," she said. "It wasn't the distance that was ever an issue. Both Nick and I decided together, with our families' support, that I would put my teaching career on hold and uproot my life to Los Angeles to support him on Dancing with the Stars and build a life together."
Grimaldi also echoed the spirit of a recent Instagram post she shared, saying it's okay to be sad after a breakup.
"There's no one set way to get over heartbreak," she told People. "When going through any hardship, it's okay to take the time to grieve the loss of what could have been. It's okay to cry and curl up under your covers for as long as you need. I'm not ashamed to say that I've done all of those things, but with my family's and close friends' support — it's all really helped the process for me."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement