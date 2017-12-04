15 Winter Investment Pieces Worth Every Penny

Life — and your closet — is all about balance, especially when it comes to the basics: If you save on turtlenecks, splurge on a coat. If you save on jeans, consider spending a little more on your hat, scarf, or gloves. Not only are you sure to get your money's worth for an item you'll wear all season long, but you'll have pieces that are guaranteed to last — not fall apart after just one wash. And if that's not reason enough, then allow us to remind you that you're more than worth it. So just go for it.