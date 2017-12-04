15 Winter Investment Pieces Worth Every Penny

When you're on a budget, it's easy to settle for winter staples that aren't quite up to par. Of course, we love a good Uniqlo buy, and we still get excited every time we stock up on long-sleeve tees at Costco (yup!), but it's when the cold-weather hits that the true meaning of investment pieces comes into play. Why? Because there really is a difference between a $40 coat and a $400 one. Sure, a more expensive price tag can be way more intimidating — but chances are, that $400 coat will also legitimately keep you warmer.
Life — and your closet — is all about balance, especially when it comes to the basics: If you save on turtlenecks, splurge on a coat. If you save on jeans, consider spending a little more on your hat, scarf, or gloves. Not only are you sure to get your money's worth for an item you'll wear all season long, but you'll have pieces that are guaranteed to last — not fall apart after just one wash. And if that's not reason enough, then allow us to remind you that you're more than worth it. So just go for it.