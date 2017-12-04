You identify as queer. Tell us about what it was like accepting that label for yourself.

Sesali Bowen: "You know, the funny thing is: I've always been queer. Even when I was straight I was queer. Because I think that sex with fat women has always been contextualized as so outwardly other. I think the fact that I even had a sex life was so mind-blowing to some people. When they would find out it was almost as if I had outed myself, as if it was outside of the realm of acceptable, heterosexual sexuality. That someone would be a attracted to a fat person, that fat people have desires — I always felt very not straight."