Ava Phillippe Gushes Over Deb Ball As She Returns Back To Reality

Ava Phillippe still isn't over the incredible experience she had at her debutante ball this weekend. It was in Paris, after all — can you really blame her?
Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, made her official debutante debut at the Bal des Debutantes in Paris on Saturday. She wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ballgown, and she shared an Instagram photo featuring the gorgeous long-sleeved gown.
"Wow! I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, kind, supportive, and passionate young women (and men!) at Le Bal," Phillippe captioned the photo. "I also feel so privileged to take part in this event knowing that it is raising money for both the Seleni Institute and Enfants d'Asie, two organizations supporting very important causes. Last week felt like a dream, and I am so grateful to have so many beautiful memories from this adventure. Thank you to all involved! ? (P.S. I know this post is super late but I am recovering from some major jetlag/getting back to school!)"
Advertisement
Wow! I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, kind, supportive, and passionate young women (and men!) at Le Bal. I also feel so privileged to take part in this event knowing that it is raising money for both the Seleni Institute and Enfants d’Asie, two organizations supporting very important causes. Last week felt like a dream, and I am so grateful to have so many beautiful memories from this adventure. Thank you to all involved! ?(P.S. I know this post is super late but I am recovering from some major jetlag/getting back to school!)
She just got back from the trip of a lifetime, but she still has to get "back to school" — Philippe is still an 18-year-old, after all! And she's still her mom's twin. Philippe could totally be a young Elle Woods in this photo — she's not about to buy last year's dress at this year's price.
Le Bal also shared photos of what appear to be Phillippe's other dress options for the event on its own Instagram account. "Once seen never forgotten," the Le Bal caption reads.
During the deb ball, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, a polo player for India's national team, escorted Philippe. The pair danced together to the La La Land soundtrack. We doubt Phillippe will forget that special evening anytime soon — and we wouldn't be mad if she shared more Instagram photos from the event.
Advertisement