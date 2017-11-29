Chinese model Ming Xi suffers tumble at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but recovers gracefully. Gizele Oliveira is a real life angel for helping her up and giving her the moment back. Bravo! ? pic.twitter.com/MK9sxuqwmz— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2017
Did they really have to leave in Ming xi falling and crying....#VSFashionShow— Luis (@Hella_Bravo) November 29, 2017
Pretty uncool of Victoria's Secret to not only show Ming Xi fall, but then also show her crying backstage. ?#VictoriaSecretFashionShow— Hillary Maglin (@HillaryMaglin) November 29, 2017
This feels unnecessarily cruel and embarrassing, honestly. Like it's one thing if you want to show a little heartwarming moment about getting back up again but the crying shot is just fucked up. #VSFashionShow— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) November 29, 2017
Everyone who watched the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017: VS records 2 sessions of the show. For them to show Ming Xi falling/crying on the runway in her home country was unnecessary. Could have easily been edited out. Anything to get views right? #VSFashionShow— Coco (@Glencoco01) November 29, 2017
So proud of Ming Xi even though #VSFashionShow17 did her dirty even after she expressed how sad she was for falling at her hometown vsfs. You’re doing amazing sweetie pic.twitter.com/gxQQVGCqNv— asiatique (@asiandevine) November 29, 2017
As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria's Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother's and my people's eyes. However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me. @ed_razek Thank you for your supportive words and your continuous support throughout these 7 years. @giizeleoliveira Thank you for helping me up after the fall, it was a very selfless and loving act from you. Thank you to all the girls who rushed to comfort me at backstage after what had happened, you are all family to me. Lastly thank you to everyone who sent and left me supportive messages. I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me!! ❤️️#vsfashionshow @victoriassecret