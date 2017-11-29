Story from Fashion

Why Didn't Victoria's Secret Edit Out Model Ming Xi’s Fall?

Channing Hargrove
When Victoria’s Secret announced it would be taking its annual fashion show on the road to Shanghai, China, it seemed like the ridiculously over-the-top event would come to offer some major drama off the runway. Performer Katy Perry, as well as a few of the models (including Gigi Hadid) were not granted Visas to enter the country. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
On Tuesday evening, when the show finally aired, there was even more drama. And no, we’re not talking about those Swarovski crystal VS x Balmain bustier bras. Ming Xi, a model from Shanghai (and one of the few Asian models cast in the show) fell on the runway. Yes, that isn’t an uncommon occurrence during a fashion show, but in this case it is. The show was taped last week, and though a few outlets covered the fall (and fellow model Gizele Oliveira helping her up off the floor), most would assume CBS would edit the incident out of the footage.
Instead, the show aired the fall and all — plus a shot of Xi crying afterward backstage. Viewers took to Twitter to sound off about how unfair the editing seemed, including model Chrissy Teigen, who pointed out that the show is taped not once but twice.
On Instagram, Xi addressed her fall, writing: “It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother’s and my people’s eyes. However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me.”

She continued: “Thank you to all the girls who rushed to comfort me at backstage after what had happened, you are all family to me. Lastly, thank you to everyone who sent and left me supportive messages. I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me!!”
