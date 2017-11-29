Three Victoria’s Secret Angels Remember Their First Bra

Strijd also remembers not wanting to take her bra off when the time finally came for her to own one. “I think my first one actually came from Victoria’s Secret!” she says. Her mother bought it for her during a family vacation to New York City when she was 14. However, like Skriver, when Strijd returned home to the Netherlands, she too didn't want to take it off, and wore hers to mimic walking down the runway while cleaning her room. Clearly, the practice paid off.