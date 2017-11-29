Here's How You Can Smell Like One Of Music's Biggest Icons

Diana Ross: living legend, musical icon, queen of glamour. So how is it that the woman who brought us Mahogany chic and pioneered the wet hair look long before Kim K. never entered the beauty biz in her decades-long career? (To be fair, there was that capsule MAC collection in 2005, in which the singer offered a “playful, no stress” take on makeup. And it was good, but way too limited if you ask us.) Which is why we were particularly excited about Ross' latest foray: a signature fragrance hitting HSN on December 5.
It's fittingly named Diamond Diana, and looks every bit as glamorous as Ms. Ross herself. The black box opens like a fine jewelry case, hinged from one side and ready to be closed on your fingers like a scene from Pretty Woman. The bottle inside is shaped like a faceted diamond. Its rollerball counterpart? A sleek black pen, tipped with a big fat rock nestled into a gold-prong setting.
The scent itself has clean, citrusy top notes of mandarin, bergamot, lemon and apricot before giving way to a sexier, musky base of sandalwood, black rose, and coriander. It feels every bit the icon we’ve come to know on the stage. But as Ross tells Get Out Magazine, the impetus of the eau de parfum drills down to a more relatable core: rhythm, nostalgia, and heart: “This personal fragrance is inspired by the powerful connection between music and sensual memories,” she says. “Sensual scent vibrations are carried from heart to heart like music.”
Not that Ross is going too earth goddess with the release: The fragrance is priced at $95, and as she also told the publication, “Everyone should have a diamond!”
