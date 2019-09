You Haven’t Seen Actress Yara Shahidi Like This Before

It makes sense as to why Jen Atkin's beauty site Mane Addicts paired the young actress with renowned celebrity stylist and Mizani global artistic director Cesar Ramirez — he’s a master at big, gorgeous styles. The goal of the shoot was to create jaw dropping looks that amplify Yara’s natural curls, with just one rule in play: No heat styling allowed. That means blowdryers and 1/8-inch barrel irons — a pro staple when defining or creating tight coils or major volume — were off limits. But as expected, they didn't need heat to score results that defy trend or era.