You Haven’t Seen Actress Yara Shahidi Like This Before

You may know Yara Shahidi best from her role on Black-ish, where she plays Tracee Ellis Ross' daughter. What you may not know is that it was Ross’ real life mother, Diana Ross, that inspired what is undoubtedly one of Yara’s raddest shoots to date. Mind blown yet? Keep scrolling, because you haven’t even read the pro tips, yet.
It makes sense as to why Jen Atkin's beauty site Mane Addicts paired the young actress with renowned celebrity stylist and Mizani global artistic director Cesar Ramirez — he’s a master at big, gorgeous styles. The goal of the shoot was to create jaw dropping looks that amplify Yara’s natural curls, with just one rule in play: No heat styling allowed. That means blowdryers and 1/8-inch barrel irons — a pro staple when defining or creating tight coils or major volume — were off limits. But as expected, they didn't need heat to score results that defy trend or era.
In the looks created ahead, natural texture is embraced, volume is key, and each style is more pin-worthy than the last — and they’re already giving Yara major ideas for prom. (She's a mere 16-years-old, for the record.) And the rest of us? A playbook for wedding, festival, and party hair done right.
Tips, tricks, and the rest of the looks, ahead.