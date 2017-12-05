You Can Now Wear Andy Warhol’s Never-Before-Seen Artwork

Warhol famously said “in the future everyone would be world-famous for 15 minutes,” but what he didn’t know (and what none of us expected) was the way Simons would continue to champion the artist's work 30 years after his death. We can’t wait to see what this partnership means for Simons’ fall 2018 collection come February, but until then, you can shop a selection of Warhol-decorated bandanas from the spring 2018 Calvin Klein 205W39NYC offering ahead.