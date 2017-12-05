You Can Now Wear Andy Warhol’s Never-Before-Seen Artwork

When Raf Simons introduced his first Calvin Klein campaign, just days after unveiling his new logo (designed with graphic artist Peter Saville), we were surprised to see art playing such a prominent role. The models were photographed looking at work from a variety of American artists, including Andy Warhol, while wearing classic CK pieces. Then, Simons further cemented his admiration for Warhol’s work in September, when his second collection for the label featured the artist's photo prints on denim, skirts, and dresses. Now, the label is going a step beyond paying tribute to the iconic artist.
In late-November, Calvin Klein announced its partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc., giving the label unprecedented access to Warhol’s work — many of which have not been published — through 2020, WWD reports. Previously, the foundation had partnered with Comme des Garçons and Dior, but this is their biggest collaboration yet.
“I’ve come to realize that Warhol’s genius goes much deeper than cheerful Campbell’s Soup paintings,” said Raf Simons, chief creative officer of Calvin Klein Inc., to WWD. “He captured all sides of the American experience, including sometimes its darker sides. Warhol’s art tells more truths about his country than you can find almost anywhere else.”
Warhol famously said “in the future everyone would be world-famous for 15 minutes,” but what he didn’t know (and what none of us expected) was the way Simons would continue to champion the artist's work 30 years after his death. We can’t wait to see what this partnership means for Simons’ fall 2018 collection come February, but until then, you can shop a selection of Warhol-decorated bandanas from the spring 2018 Calvin Klein 205W39NYC offering ahead.