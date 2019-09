You Can Now Wear Andy Warhol’s Never-Before-Seen Artwork

When Raf Simons introduced his first Calvin Klein campaign , just days after unveiling his new logo (designed with graphic artist Peter Saville ), we were surprised to see art playing such a prominent role. The models were photographed looking at work from a variety of American artists, including Andy Warhol, while wearing classic CK pieces. Then, Simons further cemented his admiration for Warhol’s work in September, when his second collection for the label featured the artist's photo prints on denim, skirts, and dresses. Now, the label is going a step beyond paying tribute to the iconic artist.