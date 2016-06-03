The Best Art Exhibitions Opening In June

June is all about the opening of the new Tate Modern, happening mid-month. The new space, according to Tate, will be "ten-storeys on top of The Tanks, which are the world’s first gallery spaces dedicated to live art, film and installations."
Elsewhere this month, the Art Car Boot Fair takes place on Brick Lane, with artists like Tracey Emin selling small, affordable works, and the BP Portrait Award at the National Portrait Gallery opens to the public.
For more information on these exhibitions, and the other shows getting us excited this month, scroll through the slides ahead.
