These Vans Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Leave it to Opening Ceremony to keep releasing items we never thought we'd need so badly. And if you missed the last installment of the brand’s ongoing Vans Shop — a curated section of best-selling Vans shoes and exclusive Vans for OC styles — that brought us those super-sparkly sneakers not once, but twice, you definitely don’t won’t want to miss out on the latest drop.
On Monday, Opening Ceremony announced it would be continuing its Vans partnership with an exclusive, limited-edition plaid pack featuring the Lampin sneaker, a retro, ‘90s-style shoe with printed canvas uppers and rubber soles in a green and red plaid motif. Timed perfectly to the holiday season, the print isn’t unlike something else we’re going to see a lot over the next month: wrapping paper.
The Vans and Opening Ceremony partnership has become a go-to for the fashion crowd since it first launched: The duo has delivered fast-selling designs month-after-month, with this year’s glitter sneakers and monochromatic suede pack both going viral. And if those are any indication, we have a feeling these plaid shoes, which will be available on Friday, December 1 exclusively at openingceremony.com, will be no different.