These Vans Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit

The Vans and Opening Ceremony partnership has become a go-to for the fashion crowd since it first launched: The duo has delivered fast-selling designs month-after-month, with this year’s glitter sneakers and monochromatic suede pack both going viral. And if those are any indication, we have a feeling these plaid shoes, which will be available on Friday, December 1 exclusively at openingceremony.com , will be no different.