Four massive turkeys (one for the neighbors!) marinated in Cajun spices in the oven, tasteful votive candles arranged just so on a white tablecloth, a team of friendly-faced personal chefs: As we learned through a series of Instagrams over the holiday weekend, Thanksgiving à la Oprah is the American dream. (And, if her #thanksgivingdoneright hashtag is any indication, she knows it.)
But in addition to the epic spread of heirloom pear-apple salad, traditional cornbread stuffing, candied red sweet potatoes, green beans and almonds, a sweet corn casserole, and more, Oprah's guests were treated to something even more special than potatoes au gratin made with some of the most expensive white truffles in the world: a cornucopia of Anastasia Beverly Hills goodies, ready to surprise them (along with their leftover grits and turkey hash) the morning after.
"What happens when there are @anastasiabeverlyhills gifts at breakfast," the ever-generous star captioned the video, which shows a table packed with overjoyed young people shouting with excitement as they unwrap the Glow Kits, Brow Kits, Contour Kits, and blushes and brushes galore from the brand's signature black-and-gold packaging. (Be sure not to miss the secret star of the video: Oprah's low-key longtime boyfriend Stedman, who's sitting quietly yet contentedly in the background, as he often is.)
Clearly, the Winfrey residence is the place to be for the holidays — it's just too bad our invites got lost in the mail. Now, how long before someone finds a way to turn this Thanksgiving surprise into an iconic meme, like that other famous Oprah giveaway? We can see it now: You get a Glow Kit, and you get a Glow Kit, and you get a Glow Kit...
