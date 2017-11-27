Story from Beauty

Oprah Sent Her Thanksgiving Guests Home With Some Serious Beauty Swag

Rachel Krause
Four massive turkeys (one for the neighbors!) marinated in Cajun spices in the oven, tasteful votive candles arranged just so on a white tablecloth, a team of friendly-faced personal chefs: As we learned through a series of Instagrams over the holiday weekend, Thanksgiving à la Oprah is the American dream. (And, if her #thanksgivingdoneright hashtag is any indication, she knows it.)
But in addition to the epic spread of heirloom pear-apple salad, traditional cornbread stuffing, candied red sweet potatoes, green beans and almonds, a sweet corn casserole, and more, Oprah's guests were treated to something even more special than potatoes au gratin made with some of the most expensive white truffles in the world: a cornucopia of Anastasia Beverly Hills goodies, ready to surprise them (along with their leftover grits and turkey hash) the morning after.
Advertisement
"What happens when there are @anastasiabeverlyhills gifts at breakfast," the ever-generous star captioned the video, which shows a table packed with overjoyed young people shouting with excitement as they unwrap the Glow Kits, Brow Kits, Contour Kits, and blushes and brushes galore from the brand's signature black-and-gold packaging. (Be sure not to miss the secret star of the video: Oprah's low-key longtime boyfriend Stedman, who's sitting quietly yet contentedly in the background, as he often is.)
Clearly, the Winfrey residence is the place to be for the holidays — it's just too bad our invites got lost in the mail. Now, how long before someone finds a way to turn this Thanksgiving surprise into an iconic meme, like that other famous Oprah giveaway? We can see it now: You get a Glow Kit, and you get a Glow Kit, and you get a Glow Kit...
Related Video:
Read More:
You HAVE To Try These Alternatives To Kylie Jenner's Sold-Out Lip Kits
9 Insider Hacks From Former Sephora Employees
The New Drugstore Products We're Totally Obsessed With
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series