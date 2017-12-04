What To Buy The Feminists In Your Life

They say there's no ethical consumption under capitalism, but it's the holidays, dammit, and we'll spend some money on our friends — and ourselves — if we want to! You probably think all the badass feminists in your life are incredibly difficult to shop for, but the prospect need not bring fear into your heart, because we've gathered the coolest tees, pins, books, music, and other #1 must-haves for the womyn in your life. Whether you're shopping for your best friend, your grandchild, or your parent, we've got you covered.