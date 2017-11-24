Interestingly enough, her daughter Alexis may be one of the best sources to check for news related to the Ohanian family. Despite Alexis being only a few months old, her social media presence is already growing. Her Instagram account — where there are photos posted of Alexis with her parents and family — already has over 152K followers. But the surprises hidden amongst pictures in her Instagram feed can be found just beyond Alexis' cute face. The most recent photo uploaded to Alexis' Instagram this week featured her literally hanging out with her mom — who is sporting a rather impressive wedding ring which caught our eye. The sparkle!