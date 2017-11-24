Serena Williams has been dominating the tennis court for years, but lately, we've been starting to see her move beyond the court and showcasing other parts of her life to the public. And, as the photos from her wedding proved, she knows how to make a statement off the tennis court as well as on it.
Interestingly enough, her daughter Alexis may be one of the best sources to check for news related to the Ohanian family. Despite Alexis being only a few months old, her social media presence is already growing. Her Instagram account — where there are photos posted of Alexis with her parents and family — already has over 152K followers. But the surprises hidden amongst pictures in her Instagram feed can be found just beyond Alexis' cute face. The most recent photo uploaded to Alexis' Instagram this week featured her literally hanging out with her mom — who is sporting a rather impressive wedding ring which caught our eye. The sparkle!
Though the focus of the picture is mostly on Alexis' face and matching leopard print with her mom's blanket, you can't help but notice the wedding ring on Williams' hand. It's impressive on its own, but you can also see that it's even bigger than her engagement ring. Williams hasn't released any info on her rock, and we're likely to keep our eyes on that gorgeous piece of bling until she does.
Still, the ring itself is only a small representation of the joy that the champion athlete has experienced in her life. We're still in awe of the magic from her wedding, where she celebrated with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., along with other family, friends, and famous faces (including Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, and Beyoncé) in New Orleans. The event itself featured a Beauty and the Beast theme that left guests feeling the magic.
Even though the wedding itself has been over for a few weeks, the magic is still coming along and being shared on social media.
