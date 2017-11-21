By all accounts, Serena Williams and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian's New Orleans wedding was out-of-this-world magical. The guests — who included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Anna Wintour — were dressed to kill, there was a performance by former members of New Edition, it was Beauty and the Beast-themed, and the favors were tennis trophies. The bride wore a voluminous Alexander McQueen, while her bridesmaids wore custom metallic gowns by Galia Lahav.
But the main event wasn't the only stunner. The digs where the tennis champion, her new husband, and their friends and family stayed were appropriately fancy. Williams shared a video of the renovated 1880s Greek Revival mansion she called home during her wedding festivities, according to People.
The home, an eight-bedroom with a guest house that sleeps 25, is available to rent through HomeAway for $1,250 per night. It's located in lower Treme, the oldest African-American neighborhood in the country, which is close to the French Quarter.
"I’m obsessed with old houses," Williams said in her video. "Look how cool this is. I love the painting. I love old architecture. There’s just something really warm about it." The house features traditional Southern parlors, crown moldings, and exposed brick, but it's also been outfitted with modern touches like industrial coffee tables and contemporary artwork.
