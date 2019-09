By all accounts, Serena Williams and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian's New Orleans wedding was out-of-this-world magical. The guests — who included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Anna Wintour — were dressed to kill , there was a performance by former members of New Edition, it was Beauty and the Beast-themed, and the favors were tennis trophies . The bride wore a voluminous Alexander McQueen, while her bridesmaids wore custom metallic gowns by Galia Lahav.