Serena Williams’ Giant Engagement Ring Could Probably Double As A Tennis Ball

Serena Williams' new engagement ring is not a taco. It's a freaking iceberg. Though we're still waiting for a gratuitous ring selfie capturing every angle, the tennis champ did offer fans their first real look at the bling gifted to her by new fiancé Alexis Ohanian. If we didn't know better, we'd think that Loverboy had one of those Wimbledon dishes attached to a band. Given that Ohanian is the cofounder of Reddit, it made sense that his wife-to-be would share a photo of her flashing the ring on that site. Here's the couple looking all adorable and loved-up.
Advertisement
It's huge, right? So huge, in fact, that Williams can wear Nikes and still be the most glamorous person in the room. We'd beg her to not lose that baby on some tennis court, but let's face it: You could probably find it on Google Earth if it ever goes missing.
Advertisement