’Tis The Season To Buy Beyoncé's Latest Merch Drop

On Wednesday (just ahead of Black Friday ), Beyoncé is bringing the holiday cheer with a mix of cool, fashion-forward pieces (priced from $35 for a T-shirt to $60 for a pullover) decorated with remixed colloquial sayings (think: “sis the season” and “holidayoncé”) that are sure to make quite the statement. Die-hard fans will also find a sweater that reads “Shinin,” a nod to her hit single with DJ Khaled and her husband Jay-Z, a crew-neck emblazoned with the phrase "Have A Thicc Holiday," and four items screen-printed with photos of Queen Bey herself (one shows her celebrating Christmas at home, while another features her on the set of her visual album Lemonade ).