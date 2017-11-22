’Tis The Season To Buy Beyoncé's Latest Merch Drop

Members of the Beyhive: Listen up. Beyoncé wants you to deck the halls and ditch the ugly Christmas sweaters for her latest batch of branded merchandise — with a seasonal twist.
Today (just ahead of Black Friday), Beyoncé is bringing the Christmas cheer with a mix of cool, fashion-forward pieces decorated with remixed colloquial sayings (think: “sis the season” and “holidayoncé”) that are sure to make quite the statement. Die-hard fans will also find a sweater that reads “Shinin,” a nod to her hit single with DJ Khaled and her husband Jay-Z, a crew-neck emblazoned with the phrase "Have A Thicc Holiday," and four items screen-printed with photos of Queen Bey herself (one shows her celebrating Christmas at home, while another features her on the set of her visual album Lemonade).
Ahead of their release on Beyonce.com, Refinery29 has a sneak peek at the offering — and believe us when we say it's good. Okay ladies, now let’s get those credit cards into formation — so you can slay all season long.