Is there a particular makeup artist who just knows how to do your makeup and knows your face really well?

Pat McGrath. She’s a very loving person and she transfers that to the makeup by the way she gives attention to the face; she always asks me what I need, and uses a very soft touch. You can feel there’s a lot of texture and different shimmers and colors, but it’s always in such a sheer way. She’s so creative, she can do super dramatic, theatrical makeup and then very natural makeup looks, too. I love her stories; I think all those years of her doing all the shows, just listening to her explain her work, puts you in the world of that show. I picked up a lot from her because she explains a lot and you see right away what’s happening on your face.