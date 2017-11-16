There's normal, everyday kind of beauty — and then there's supermodel Natasha Poly. Her skin is preternaturally glow-y, her cheekbones touch the heavens, oh, and she's warm, gracious, and down to talk makeup for hours.
Because between photoshoots for Vogue and ruling the runways, Poly puts on her own makeup — just like the rest of us. Her favorite products include the eye candy items you would expect to find on a beauty and fashion icon's vanity — think YSL and Givenchy —but what we're really obsessed with is her precise application skills.
Ahead, watch Poly go through her full routine, then read on to pick up all the blending, buffing, and sculpting tricks that she's picked up from the best pros in the business.