Rutina Wesley, who stars in the OWN series Queen Sugar, just got engaged! Wesley announced her engagement in a series of photos in a single Instagram post. She is engaged to New Orleans native Chef Shonda. The two likely met during production of Queen Sugar, which films in LaPlace, Louisiana.
In the Instagram announcement of the engagement, Wesley employed a quote from Lolita.
"LOLITA....Lolita....LIGHT of my LIFE....LIGHT of my LIFE...FIRE of my LOINS... FIRE of my LOINS...MY SIN....My SIN....MY SOUL...My SOUL," she wrote in the caption. One of the accompanying photos bore the following inspiration quote: "Overthinking is the biggest cause of your unhappiness. Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don't help you." She also included a few photos of herself and her new fiancé at dinner, as well as a photo of the engagement ring. And, to make matters even clearer, Wesley added the hashtags "#LoveOfMyLIFEYouAreMyFriend" "#AllIHadToDoWasTurnAround" and "#ILoveYouMoreThanWORDS."
Wesley, who plays Nova Bordelon on the show, was previously married to fellow actor Jacob Fishel. Fishel and Wesley attended Juilliard together in 2001 and married in 2005. Wesley filed for divorce in 2013.
Wesley, who got her break in HBO's True Blood, is a relatively private celebrity, but she recently started sharing photos of herself with her new paramour. On November 12, she shared a car selfie of the two of them together, writing, "#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life...." And, on November 8, she shared a photo of the two at a Queen Sugar event.
These posts sent commenters into a frenzy — Wesley's fans had no idea she was seeing someone new.
"I had no clue!! This makes me so happy!" one commenter writes enthusiastically.
