Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 16 Finale Recap: No Smoke In Sight

And then he finally finds her, thank goodness, safely at the pool, swimming away her problems instead of resorting to old habits. He confronts her, saying that he knows he hasn't always done right by her, but one of the things he's never done is lie to her. They talk about what happened in an emotional scene that I can't even remember all of because I was boo-hooing so hard — seeing Ralph Angel cry tore me up, y'all. He confirms that they have to break up, because he'll never be able to look at her the same again. Darla tearfully tells him that he can turn away from her, but he can't turn away from Blue, because Blue loves him more than anything in the world. RA says Blue is the blood in his veins, and my heart aches for them both. He'll take Blue for awhile while she goes home to her parents for awhile. And then Ralph says: "God bless you Darla. I mean that." I just about lost it then. But, Queen Sugar viewers, it appears this is the end for Ralph and Darla, too. Another breakup this episode.