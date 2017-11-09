Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 15 Recap: Feeling Blue

This week starts off with Ralph Angel going through it. He's still in a deep depression and asks Hollywood to round up the family, because he only wants to share the words he has to say once. He gets the family together, and then — he can barely utter the words through tears — he tells them: "He ain't mine." Everyone looks just about as shocked as all of us viewers were when we first found out Blue might not be his son. Violet and Hollywood both comfort RA, but when I really lost it was when his sisters — who have both been a little bit estranged from him this season with all the farm drama — both come in for a hug.