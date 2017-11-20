Remember the notion that "Victoria's Secret hair" only consisted of straight, super-long waves? Well, that was so two years ago. Ever since Maria Borges strutted down the runway with her beautiful 4c Afro, the lingerie brand has included more models with natural curls, coils, and kinks. In 2015, it was just Borges. In 2016, there were three models. This year, we're counting at least nine.
Now, that's not to say that Victoria's Secret is a shining beacon of diversity. We'd still very much like to see the plus-size and trans community reflected on the runway... and that's just scratching the surface of possibilities. The show is all about fantasy — and our fantasy would be seeing all forms of beauty celebrated. Still, the progress is worth noting.
While we cross our fingers for the stats to quadruple this time next year, take a look at the best natural hair on the runway, ahead.