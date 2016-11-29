You've Never Seen Victoria's Secret Models Like This Before

"We want to embrace everyone's natural beauty," says Potempa. "We're giving a carefree approach to the length and type of curl. Some women with shorter hair, maybe a lob, will walk with that hair. We're not gonna add extensions to make it super-long. And if someone has short hair on the side or a tight haircut, we're not gonna put a wig on or put extensions on their head. We’re gonna embrace it. There are 51 women, and we’re gonna make them feel their most beautiful."



That doesn't mean she's putting away the curling irons completely, though. Many women will still get the signature waves, only with variations. Potempa will be using three different-sized Beachwaver irons to best enhance their natural textures.



While there is nothing wrong with wearing extensions or blowing your hair into glamorous waves, we love that Victoria's Secret is making it a choice and not a prerequisite for looking and feeling sexy. There is still a ways to go (including plus-size models and more diverse casting), but we see this as a huge step toward a more inclusive view of beauty. And we can't wait to tune in to see it all in action, on December 5 at 10 p.m. on CBS.