Remember the notion that "Victoria's Secret hair" only consisted of straight, super-long waves? Well, that was so two years ago. Ever since Maria Borges strutted down the runway with her beautiful 4c Afro, the lingerie brand has included more models with natural curls, coils, and kinks. In 2015, it was just Borges. In 2016, there were three models. This year, we're counting at least nine.