Hollywood Loves This Low-Maintenance Winter Hairstyle

Your summer glow might be long gone, but that doesn't mean that all of the warm weather looks have to die with it. We went crazy over the wave of adorned box braids and cornrows that popped up on nearly every celebrity we love this summer (especially at festivals like AfroPunk and Coachella). And, good news, cornrows are still going strong for fall and winter, too.
Worn alone or dressed up with beads and decorations, they're the easiest style to rock when you're wanting to make a statement (like Yara Shahidi did at the 2017 American Music Awards) or if y0u're growing out a summer cut (like Taraji P. Henson). Plus, let's not forget that the flat braids are super easy to fit underneath hats – something that's almost impossible if you have a 'fro (trust us, we've tried).
Ahead, see some of the prettiest cold-weather cornrow inspo out there, and get ready to dial your go-to braider ASAP.