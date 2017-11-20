The powers that be (that would be Disney) graced us with a brand-new trailer for A Wrinkle in Time during the AMAs, giving fans even more looks at the film's amazing cast. Yes, there's lots of Oprah and yes, it'll make you wish that you could bend the fabric of time and space.
Previous peeks at the film have already alerted viewers to the fact that Chris Pine's Dr. Alex Murry has been "trapped by a darkness spreading through the universe" and that Storm Reid's Meg (his daughter) is the only person who can save him. But this clip is offering up some new footage, too. Anyone hoping to catch more than just a passing glimpse at Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling (who play Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, respectively) are going to be plenty pleased.
Advertisement
All of the characters' lush costumes, makeup, and hair are on full display this time around, so prepare to carve out more than just a few minutes to watch (and re-watch) to get the full effect. Speaking of effects, the movie's looking to be full of them, ranging from floating, all-knowing celestial beings to herds of CGI flower animals, and kids traversing invisible obstacle courses to fully embrace the whole twisted-physics thing that's going on. There's even some Zach Galifianakis thrown in for good measure.
Both Winfrey and director Ava DuVernay teased their followers, saying that the clip would air during tonight's American Music Awards, but were gracious enough to share the clip, too, just in case people missed it during one of the commercial breaks.
NEW #WrinkleInTime trailer TONIGHT during the American Music Awards. Who’s ready to tesser with me!? ?? pic.twitter.com/SB4lcZzqiw— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 19, 2017
Fans were quick to offer up compliments to the director, proving that nobody's really ready for the movie when it arrives in theaters on March 9. If a trailer can leave so many people breathless, the real thing is certain to be nothing short of spectacular.
And if anyone can figure out Dr. Murry's whole time-warping thing, maybe bring that premiere date a little closer, please?
@ava you could've just asked for my wig you didn't have to snatch it like that ????@WrinkleInTime— fanofmo (@Destiny28830043) November 20, 2017
I was fine. I was fine, JUST FINE, until "become the light" and then I lost it all messy and the kids are confused but only because they don't understand. Yet. https://t.co/ZympLXbKH5— Stephanie Lucianovic ?️??️??️ (@grubreport) November 20, 2017
what do you call it when you gasp, cry, and have full body chills at once? because that's what just happened to me https://t.co/9gqFbc3Mcg— Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) November 20, 2017
The trailer for @WrinkleInTime slayed my entire life. The representation! Thank you. @ava thank you, endlessly ✨— s h a r i ✖️ (@tinglebingle) November 20, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement