Previous peeks at the film have already alerted viewers to the fact that Chris Pine's Dr. Alex Murry has been "trapped by a darkness spreading through the universe" and that Storm Reid's Meg (his daughter) is the only person who can save him. But this clip is offering up some new footage, too. Anyone hoping to catch more than just a passing glimpse at Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling (who play Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, respectively) are going to be plenty pleased.