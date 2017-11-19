Story from Makeup

Candy Cane Eyeliner Is Taking The Holiday Season By Storm

Erin Donnelly
Holiday parties are the perfect excuse to unleash the extra. Fake, feathery lashes; Santa nail art; sparkling red lips that would rival Rudolph's nose — why the hell not?
But there's one beauty trend that's really making your MUA's spirits bright this year: the candy cane eye. The official snack of the holiday season and most basic of tree ornaments is getting some major love from makeup maestros armed with white liquid liner, red shadow, and maybe a dab of green glitter, too. (You could also try layering on some minty lip balm for the full effect, but your lids might not like it. In fact, they definitely won't like it. Don't bother.)
Makeup artists and beauty bloggers have been flooding social media with their festive interpretations. Let's get some inspo, shall we?
An arc of red shadow over the brow bone and glittery, Grinchy green along the lower lash line is one way to go.
Alternatively, you can flock those brows and devote your entire lid to peppermint perfection.

This creative contributor used lipstick — specifically, Sephora's Cream Lip Stain in Always Red — to get her red stripes. Green glitter shadow, a Santa-inspired manicure, and a few strategically placed snowflakes help nail that North Pole style.
When in doubt, wing it out.
"Christmas tree realness" is what it's all about. We're living for these festive freckles and that inner eye glitz.
Holla at that holly.
And if you're not planning on lingering underneath any mistletoe, consider the peppermint striped pout, with or without a candy cane hanging off your winged liner. Otherwise, a nice ruby-red lip does the trick.

It is obviously a look that calls for precision but don't freak out if it takes a few tries to get it right. The most important thing is to have fun!
