Christmas ready lol. @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Pomade in Medium brown @nyxcosmetics creme brûlée Gloss @nyxcosmetics white eyeliner @sephora always red as liner as well @urbandecaycosmetics naked skin in Medium @norvina moonchild palette lucky clover #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhjunkies #norvina #makeupkitmusthave #christmas #candycane #candycaneeyeliner #makeupgeek #urbandecay #urbandecaycosmetics #nyxcosmetics #nyxsoftmattelipcream #nyxlipgloss #sephora #sephoraplay #norvina

A post shared by @itsmystyle22 on Nov 13, 2017 at 5:47pm PST