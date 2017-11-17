This Holiday Season Is All About Pranking Kim Kardashian

Based on E!'s new teaser for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians holiday special, it looks like Kim takes the holiday season very seriously.
"Does anyone want to hear the story about last year, how Kourtney copied me on my Christmas lights?" Kim says in the clip. (For her part, Kourtney Kardashian claims that "it was a string that hung down straight" — and thus, that's hardly copying.) At another point, she accuses Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner, of copying her gift wrapping style last year.
And in case that wasn't clear enough, here's Kim's message to the cameras about her family's holiday decorations: "I will come for them if they copy anything that I'm doing." Are we still talking about trees and Santa here?
As for the pranks, Jenner tells the camera that Kim is taking the holiday season "way too seriously," so she decides to "mess with her" after hearing about her daughter's plan to have an ice skating rink. Naturally, Jenner's plan is to create an ice skating rink of her own. What could possibly go wrong?
We're also wondering if this is the same holiday episode the family was allegedly filming in October. Last month, Jenner, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian were seen filming at an ice skating rink set up in Jenner's backyard. So if Kim really was upset with her mom's prank to also host her own ice skating rink, it looks like she got over it. Still, we expect there will be plenty more holiday-themed pranks in the full KUWTK episode.
