On Monday, celebrity news and paparazzi site X17 shared photos that appear to be from the filming of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And they're a little too revealing about what goes on behind the scenes of the E! reality show.
In the images, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner appear to be filming a holiday-themed segment, featuring an ice skating rink set up in Jenner's backyard. North West also tagged along for the skating festivities.
If you read that and thought, "Wait, why are they filming a holiday episode in October?," you're not wrong. The skating rink also featured someone dressed up as Santa. December 25 is more than two months away.
As X17 pointed out, Kim Kardashian chose to wear bike shorts and a blazer — no coat — which might hint to viewers that the episode was filmed before the holiday season. The site also claims that Khloé Kardashian's baby bump is visible in the photos, but again, it's worth reiterating that neither she or Kylie Jenner have confirmed their rumored pregnancies. (Khloé recently commented on an Instagram post she shared that she was wearing a peplum shirt, and that she was photographed wearing a crop top on the same day. But that's as close as she's come to addressing the "baby bump" speculation.)
Still, trying to hide the reported pregnancies wouldn't exactly make sense for the show's timeline, at least not in the long term. If either of the sisters really is pregnant, they'll eventually be showing at some point on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Hiding a pregnancy now would just make things more complicated later on.
Or, there's also the possibility that Khloé Kardashian isn't pregnant, and this early filming has nothing to do with pregnancy rumors at all. But that explanation certainly isn't as fun.
