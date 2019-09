Dr. Pimple Popper Found A New Way To Deal With Your Blackheads

To use it, Dr. Lee said in a how-to video that you should — as you would with any type of extraction — prep the skin beforehand with steam or a warm cloth. Then, hold the tweezers in one hand with open tips on both sides of the blackhead, and use the curved edges to gently press on either side of the blackhead until it starts to release. Use slow, even pressure until you see pus coming out of the pore, and then pinch the tweezer to pull the blackhead up and out. But — and this is important — if the blackhead doesn't come out easily, do not continue trying to grab it. In the wise words of Dr. Lee: "There's a time to pop, and a time to stop."