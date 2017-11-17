Dr. Pimple Popper Found A New Way To Deal With Your Blackheads

If you've ever Googled "how to get rid of blackheads," you might know there's nearly 70,000 results — including articles, videos, products, and DIY remedies. Still, despite all the salicylic acid serums and exfoliating treatments you try, the black dots remain. And there's one warning you've probably heard again and again: Tempting as it may be — do not squeeze them.
The reason derms advise against doing your own blackhead extractions at home is because the possibility of scarring and skin irritation is really high. But, let's face it, sometimes you just want to get 'em out — and ASAP. Luckily, the authority of all things pimple-popping and blackhead-exctracting, Dr. Pimple Popper, has just come out with a blackhead tweezer — and it's meant to make doing it yourself a lot safer.
If you're going to do it, you should know how to do it right. And that's exactly why Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) launched the tool: For the instant satisfaction of seeing the teeny black dots go away, without harming the surface of the skin. The difference between the DPP tweezer and other extraction tools is that it's what Dr. Lee describes as a "medical-grade tension-tweezer." Meaning, it has a sharp-curved tip that help you get really close to the skin to express the blackhead, without accidentally grabbing the skin around the pore.
To use it, Dr. Lee said in a how-to video that you should — as you would with any type of extraction — prep the skin beforehand with steam or a warm cloth. Then, hold the tweezers in one hand with open tips on both sides of the blackhead, and use the curved edges to gently press on either side of the blackhead until it starts to release. Use slow, even pressure until you see pus coming out of the pore, and then pinch the tweezer to pull the blackhead up and out. But — and this is important — if the blackhead doesn't come out easily, do not continue trying to grab it. In the wise words of Dr. Lee: "There's a time to pop, and a time to stop."
At $25, these tweezers are pricier than your drugstore aisle tweezers. But, can you really put a price on the instant gratification of safely pulling out a blackhead? For pimple-popping fanatics, maybe not.
